Letter: Joe Biden's politically motivated denouncing of rioting and violence

Joe Biden came out today, 8/26, condemning the violence and rioting in Kenosha, WI. He and the Democrat party have remained largely silent on the protests and violence that have been ongoing for months now in cities across America. Trump and Republicans have been outspoken against it, especially during their convention. The rioting in Kenosha has been going on for days now, but Biden all of a sudden decided to condemn it. Why? CNN's Don Lemon last night provided the real reasons, focus groups and polling are showing Biden and Democrats are vulnerable on not addressing and denouncing it. So in effect, Biden's decision today was focus group and poll driven, not violence and safety driven. Also, last night First Lady Melania Trump in her speech pleaded for national unity and an end to the unrest. Maybe Biden listened to her. Regardless, Biden's "words" seem disingenuous and politically motivated now, coming months too late. He did not have the courage before to go against the left in denouncing it.
Rebecca Lawson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
