Letter: Joe Biden's Tara Reade problem
Tara Reade, who formerly worked as a staffer for Senator Joe Biden in 1993, has accused him of sexual assault. Pinning her up against a wall and inserting his fingers into her vagina. A former neighbor of Reade, named Lynda LaCasse, a lifelong Democrat, has come out attesting to Reade’s story. LaCasse remembered Reade saying “that a senator that she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt." LaCasse considered Reade to be a "good, honest person." A former colleague of Reade named Lorraine Sanchez recalled a past conversation wherein Reade said, ”she had been sexually harassed by her former boss while she was in DC, and as a result of her voicing her concerns to her supervisors, she was let go, fired." In 2018 during the Kavanaugh hearing, Biden said, "For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real."

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

