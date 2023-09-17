I'm tired of hearing complaints about Biden's age. It's getting, well, old. We all know some people are energetic and productive well into their golden years, while others aren't. Biden clearly is in the former category.

Remember how this "sleepy Joe" hit the ground running, first with a Covid relief package followed a few months later by an infrastructure package that breathed life into our crumbling roads, bridges, and mass transit.

A year ago, this septuagenarian ushered in the Inflation Reduction Act, investing in health care and clean energy while trimming the deficit, followed soon after by the CHIPS act, giving a massive boost to domestic research and semiconductor production.

Biden's just getting started. He deserves another four years. While the media stokes concern about his age and covers every nuance of Trump's many indictments, Joe is getting things done. If his age still bothers you come Nov. 8, 2024, know that his most likely opponent will be 78, a mere two-year difference. When will the media cover THAT.

Mary C. Theisen

Foothills