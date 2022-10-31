Letter: Joe's timed pre-election federal drug possession pardons

Joe announced a pardoning for people EVER convicted of the federal offense of Simple Possession of a Controlled Substance, 21 USC 844. It carries a penalty of up to one year in prison. People are probably thinking possession of a few ounces of marijuana, so why not pardon them, especially in light of states legalizing it. A 2016 report by the U.S. Sentencing Commission revealed that for people charged with Simple Possession, 91% occurred at the border. The marijuana quantities involved an average of 48 pounds. Not hardly personal use. 94% charged were non-U.S. citizens, likely Mexican smugglers at the Ports of Entry or backpackers. Due to the enormous volume of federal drug cases at the border, some are pleaded down from felony Distribution to Simple Possession for expediency. Joe's pardoning applies to U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents, involving thousands. This pre-election pardoning is politically motivated timed to further motivate Democrats to vote in several blue states where marijuana legalization is on the ballot.