John Robert Bolton is the key eyewitness to the Trump Kingdom in Washington. Will duty, honor, country, and conscience be more important to him than a party? His open testimony and resolve can codify this investigation. All of which would certify Bolton a man of courage in American history. Frankly, many Republican Members of Congress, in both chambers, may thank him for bringing this long national and global nightmare to an end!
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.