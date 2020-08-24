 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: John Kasich a true patriot
View Comments

Letter: John Kasich a true patriot

John Kasich, exhibited laudatory political courage and true patriotism to put country and the American people before party by speaking for Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention. Kasich, a career Republican and former Republican candidate for president, should be applauded for his unprecedented action meant to highlight and reverse the divisiveness, lack of leadership and empathy created by the current president and many in his party. Should Joe Biden be elected in November, he could show like courage by offering John Kasich a position in his administration. This would clearly indicate his willingness to remedy the existing political partisan divisiveness and inaction which is destroying our Democracy.

Chuck Cabrera

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News