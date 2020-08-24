Letter: John Kasich a true patriot

John Kasich, exhibited laudatory political courage and true patriotism to put country and the American people before party by speaking for Joe Biden at the Democratic Convention. Kasich, a career Republican and former Republican candidate for president, should be applauded for his unprecedented action meant to highlight and reverse the divisiveness, lack of leadership and empathy created by the current president and many in his party. Should Joe Biden be elected in November, he could show like courage by offering John Kasich a position in his administration. This would clearly indicate his willingness to remedy the existing political partisan divisiveness and inaction which is destroying our Democracy.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!