Letter: John Kerry and hypocrisy at its best

I am a progressive independent politically. John Kerry, head of biden's climate change program, this morning wrote that " it will take money, money, and more money to arrest " our" CO2 reduction goals. John Kerry is a rich man who owns numerous mansions and has a private jet. He is a poor example of meeting " our" climate goals. It does not take money and more money to solve " our" climate problems. It takes ethics, responsibility, dedication, a drastic reduction of " our" lifestyle. Those things Kerry lacks.. we cannot solve our climate problems with the same level of thinking that created them. Kerry represents that which does not work, and is just another rich person who has it wrong. " We" , meaning all of us, including John Kerry, must change the way we live and consume. It is that simple.