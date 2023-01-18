 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: John Kerry and hypocrisy at its best

  • Comments

I am a progressive independent politically. John Kerry, head of biden's climate change program, this morning wrote that " it will take money, money, and more money to arrest " our" CO2 reduction goals. John Kerry is a rich man who owns numerous mansions and has a private jet. He is a poor example of meeting " our" climate goals. It does not take money and more money to solve " our" climate problems. It takes ethics, responsibility, dedication, a drastic reduction of " our" lifestyle. Those things Kerry lacks.. we cannot solve our climate problems with the same level of thinking that created them. Kerry represents that which does not work, and is just another rich person who has it wrong. " We" , meaning all of us, including John Kerry, must change the way we live and consume. It is that simple.

William Joseph

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

Letter: Arizona/Mexico border

President Biden finally decided make an effort to find the Mexican border. Someone must have told him that his visit to Phoenix on December 6 …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News