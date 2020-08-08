Letter: John Lewis

We humans mourn when goodness is taken from the world. I believe we feel a sense of personal loss when we hear of the passing of a good soul. I was vividly reminded of this fact last week with the passing of John Lewis. I found myself, like many others I’m sure, wiping a tear from my eye as I listened to his recorded voice echo downward off the walls of the Capitol Dome, falling on his flag draped casket.
He was equally praised by presidents for his courage and perseverance, and by a little boy, who called him his friend. He led a truly historical life, which I’m sure will be chronicled by his biographers, but what made him special to mankind was the simplicity of his love of other human beings.
Now it is time to dry our tears, to refocus, to persevere, to overcome, and in memory of John Lewis, to vote.
Edward Heller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!