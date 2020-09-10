 Skip to main content
Letter: John McCain....

As a Navy veteran, I no longer can remain silent as our president continues his attacks on the character of John McCain.How any military vet can support or remain silent on this matter is beyond my comprehension.Regardless of your political affiliation, there can be no doubt as to where anyone should stand on this issue.The President is off base in is comments and should be taken to task on these remarks.

Martin Daniels

SaddleBrooke

