 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jonah Goldberg's Tribune article -We do not tax wealth
View Comments

Letter: Jonah Goldberg's Tribune article -We do not tax wealth

  • Comments

While I can agree leaking of Federal Tax returns is a crime, your article totally misrepresents the "Fake Scandal".

You insult the average American who understands how billionaires are taxed. Of course the bulk of their wealth is not realized profit, we all get that, most of us have some unrealized profit, BUT all we want is that they pay a fair share on the INCOME (Realized Profit) on anything over $400,000. I think that if the average American made $400,000 a year they would gladly give an extra few percentage points, I know I would.

Patricia Newman

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Socialism

I lived in Venezuela when it was ranked the fourth wealthiest country in the world. Then along came Hugo Chavez who promised free almost every…

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 12

OPINION: Frustrations about Sen. Sinema not attending the vote for Jan. 6 commission, the filibuster and Tucson proposed water rates are on the mind of your fellow Tucsonans. Join the discussion, write a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News