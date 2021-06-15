Letter: Jonah Goldberg's Tribune article -We do not tax wealth

While I can agree leaking of Federal Tax returns is a crime, your article totally misrepresents the "Fake Scandal".
You insult the average American who understands how billionaires are taxed. Of course the bulk of their wealth is not realized profit, we all get that, most of us have some unrealized profit, BUT all we want is that they pay a fair share on the INCOME (Realized Profit) on anything over $400,000. I think that if the average American made $400,000 a year they would gladly give an extra few percentage points, I know I would.
Patricia Newman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.