Letter: Jonathan Hoffman on race
I find it so ironic that Jonathan Hoffman, your "right wing" op ed contributor, is weighing in on race. A white, entitled male who has never actually experienced being a person of color should be completely ignored. His critical race theory opinion is full of typical conservative tropes untethered to the reality of the Black and Hispanic experience in this country.

He then pulls another classic conservative move by praising MLK. "Oh, boy, I'm not a white supremacist, see I quote MLK". A people held in bondage for centuries and then subjected to Jim Crow (this continues to this day: see voting rights in Republican controlled states) is the reality, not that "we are all equal", because we are not.

I am white, and I am ashamed with I read stuff like this.

Micheal Seibold

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

