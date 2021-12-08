 Skip to main content
Letter: Jonathan Hoffman's "Enough Race Drama"
In the Dec. 4 Star, our resident right-winger Jonathan Hoffman attacked Critical Race Theory, then insisted our education system focus on teaching kids to read instead of teaching "anti-American" propaganda. I assume most Trump supporters can read. It's WHAT we read and believe that matters as much as being able to read; for instance, reading a white-washed, "pro-America" history of the U.S. fosters the beliefs that drove the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Here's the latest missive from our former President. Readers beware!

"Friend, have you noticed that the Radical Left is now admitting I was right about everything they LIED about before the Election? Hydroxychloroquine works. The China Virus came from a Chinese lab. Schools should be opened. Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our Country."

Now if only Trump's more literate partisans would master and employ another skill: critical thinking.

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

