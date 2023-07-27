Juan Ciscomani claims to take a bipartisan approach to his job in Congress, but his voting record reveals a rightwing extremist on issues such as abortion rights. He was one of a majority of Republicans piling culture wars amendments on to a must-pass defense spending bill. The amendments would deny women in the military reimbursement for access to reproductive health care.

Ciscomani also recently co-sponsored HR7, which would ban government funding for any health insurance plan that covers abortion, including the health plans of all federal employees. This measure is a not so subtle attempt to force women off of their private insurance plans.

Candidate Ciscomani pretended to be more moderate than he really is — not a surprise coming from his background as Ducey’s sidekick. As a female veteran, I am ashamed to be represented by him and will work to replace him in 2024..

Sylvia Gonzalez Andersh

East side