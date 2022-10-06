Letter: Juan Ciscomani view on abortion

Negative political ads are historically inaccurate, but Kirsten Engels’ negative ad about Juan Ciscomani have reach a new low. She completely misstates Ciscomani’s position on abortion, a key hot button issue this election. She accuses him of being anti-abortion with no exceptions including rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk. I am a personal friend of Juan and have specifically asked him to clarify his position on abortion to avoid any misrepresentations on my part. It is true that Juan is strongly pro-life, but with exceptions, those being the three listed above; that is rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk. Kirsten Engel is strongly pro-abortion. Does she have any exceptions, like late term or partial birth abortion, one the most gruesome procedures imaginable?