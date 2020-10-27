Letter: Judge Amy Coney Barrett

While Judge Barrett’s former (?) membership in a far right religious cult and her basic refusal to answer what I consider to be pertinent questions worry me, she does have something many Trump supporters lack: youth and intelligence. Therefore, she has the potential to evolve into a justice rather than the political hack Republicans seem to want. Sadly, no matter what type of justice she becomes, she will still be known as McConnell’s handmaiden.
Jeff Jones
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
