 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Judge Amy Coney Barrett
View Comments

Letter: Judge Amy Coney Barrett

While Judge Barrett’s former (?) membership in a far right religious cult and her basic refusal to answer what I consider to be pertinent questions worry me, she does have something many Trump supporters lack: youth and intelligence. Therefore, she has the potential to evolve into a justice rather than the political hack Republicans seem to want. Sadly, no matter what type of justice she becomes, she will still be known as McConnell’s handmaiden.

Jeff Jones

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News