Letter: “Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers case”, pA9, January 12, 2022

Re: the Jan. 12 article "Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers' case."
A federal judge ruled against Swiss and French cheesemakers in the region of Gruyere who sought trademark protection for the labeling of Gruyere cheese. They are appealing the ruling. There is an increased effort in Europe to seek international trade protection for a variety of products, including Feta. When I read that, I went to my refrigerator to check exactly where my Feta Crumbles, purchased at a Tucson grocery store, came from. They came from Wisconsin! From non-Greek sheep and goats. I was crushed. Although I did think the crumbles were a bit milder than the Feta I used to get in NYC, I trusted that sheep and goats grazing on the indigenous vegetation of Greece and warmed by the Aegean sun produced my Feta Crumbles. I’ve been eating Greek Feta (from Greece) since I was weaned.
Therefore, I’ll side with the Greeks on future rulings. As for Swiss Gruyere, pricey though it is, it makes my French onion soup outstanding. This article made my pandemic morning.
Karen Papagapitos
Northwest side
