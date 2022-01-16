 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: “Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers case”, pA9, January 12, 2022
View Comments

Letter: “Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers case”, pA9, January 12, 2022

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 12 article "Judge pokes holes in Swiss cheesemakers' case."

A federal judge ruled against Swiss and French cheesemakers in the region of Gruyere who sought trademark protection for the labeling of Gruyere cheese. They are appealing the ruling. There is an increased effort in Europe to seek international trade protection for a variety of products, including Feta. When I read that, I went to my refrigerator to check exactly where my Feta Crumbles, purchased at a Tucson grocery store, came from. They came from Wisconsin! From non-Greek sheep and goats. I was crushed. Although I did think the crumbles were a bit milder than the Feta I used to get in NYC, I trusted that sheep and goats grazing on the indigenous vegetation of Greece and warmed by the Aegean sun produced my Feta Crumbles. I’ve been eating Greek Feta (from Greece) since I was weaned.

Therefore, I’ll side with the Greeks on future rulings. As for Swiss Gruyere, pricey though it is, it makes my French onion soup outstanding. This article made my pandemic morning.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News