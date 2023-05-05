Supreme Court Justice Thomas has become the focus of the national media's attempt to discuss the propriety of a Justice accepting the favors of an uber wealthy conservative and politically active mogul. Favors such as exclusive extravagant trips to exotic destinations. The dude even bought his house and made it a tribute museum. All gratis! Thomas never even reported it. But dagnaibit , there's no ethics rules that apply to the highest court in the land!

EVERY other court, local, state or federal has applicable ethics rules. And every single one would proscribe this specific conduct AND preclude a judge generally from committing 'any conduct that might give the appearance of impropriety'. Ethics rules are normally taken quite seriously by judges with annual continuing education requirements to stay current. As a retired Justice of the Peace for 20 years I know. Lets get real about the Supreme Court. Attaboy Clarence!

Paul Simon

Northwest side