The writer claims that Washington "chose not to run for a second term even though requested to do so by his colleagues and the country at large, and he went peacefully and happily back to a quiet life..".. This is false, Washington served as President for two full terms-eight years. He then returned to Mount Vernon and died a little under three years later. Maybe the writer let her OMB (Orange Man Bad) syndrome get the best of her in her effort to argue that there should not be any attempts whatsoever to compare the two presidents.