Letter: July 13 letter American racism

Re: The letter "American racism"-July 13. The writer stated the Democrats passed the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960's. This is wrong. The Democrats and Republicans passed them. The final vote in the Senate for The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was 69% of Democrats and 82% of Republicans voting yea. The House vote was 63% of Democrats and 80% of Republicans voting yea. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 had similar percentages. The reason the Democratic percentages were below the Republicans was because of the Southern Democrats; they were strongly opposed to these Acts. The Democrats needed a high percentage of Republicans to vote for these Acts in order to prevent a filibuster by the Southern Democrats. It had to be a joint effort to get it done.

Douglas R. Holm

East side

