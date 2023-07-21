"Anarchy" is Greek for "Having no ruler." Anarchism is a complex philosophy, but one of its basic tenets is that all government is coercive and can and should be replaced by societies where people work together freely, with no one ruling anyone else by force. Anarchists abhor autocracy; Trump embraces it, as long as the autocrat is him. It's correct to put him in a historical box with Hitler, another power-mad narcissist.