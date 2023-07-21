Donald Trump is not an anarchist; he's quite the opposite.
"Anarchy" is Greek for "Having no ruler." Anarchism is a complex philosophy, but one of its basic tenets is that all government is coercive and can and should be replaced by societies where people work together freely, with no one ruling anyone else by force. Anarchists abhor autocracy; Trump embraces it, as long as the autocrat is him. It's correct to put him in a historical box with Hitler, another power-mad narcissist.
You may call anarchists dreamers.They are.They are believers in possibility. The best-known American anarchist, Emma Goldman, devoted her life to fighting war and oppression. Read her autobiography, "Living My Life," if you want to understand what anarchism is. Some, not all, anarchists espouse violence. You may not agree, but don't put anarchists in the same box with Trump. That box is clearly labeled "Fascism."
Kim Mathews
East side
