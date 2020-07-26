Letter: July 18/Trump accomplishments

Re: the July 18 letter "A rundown of Trump's many accomplishments."
Hurray - a letter spelling out real facts instead of biased columnists, letter writers and opinions from Trump haters.
They are intent on defeating a President who gets things done even if they have to write lies to do so. What will Biden (who will be President in name only) and will be ruled by Pelosi, Schumer, AOC etc do but make this a communist country. NO Police - are you Trump haters going to volunteer to answer calls and stop looting, arsonists and anarchists?. Police do a wonderful job and need your full support, There will always be bad apples in every profession. Get REAL and think of the consequences or would you rather be a city like New York, Seattle Portland and others where residents are scared for their very lives. and businesses of innocent people have been destroyed. NOW is the time to re-elect President Trump. Biden is a do nothing politician over many years. Use your brains folks.
Toni Schlecht
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
