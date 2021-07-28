 Skip to main content
Letter: July 22: Religion in politics . . .
Letter: July 22: Religion in politics . . .

Thank you to Terry Bracy and the Arizona Daily Star -- Bracy for writing to the ADS and for ADS for publishing his submission. It's always good to have a brief and concise history lesson. How we all need to be reminded of what's occurred before us, yet we never seem to learn and never seem to make make progress. Yes, it's "...only the past happening over and over again" .

One outstanding fact that seems forgotten -- and this is if my memory serves me -- wasn't one of the tenets of the founders of this country was: separation of church and state. The more one reads and learns about what is said and occurs in the name of religion, is it any wonder that there's so much cynicism when it comes to the church and Christianity.

Carol Rohr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

