Letter: Jumping the gun

What do abortion advocates and Russia have in common? They both proactively attack when it is perceived that their positions are threatened.

In the case of Russia, Russians were concerned that Ukraine may join NATO. Abortionists are concerned that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v Wade and curtail the rational right to abortion.

Both groups reacted violently to decisions that had not yet been made.

Maybe it is time to get decisions before you react.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

