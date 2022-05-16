 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Jumping the gun

  • Comments

What do abortion advocates and Russia have in common? They both proactively attack when it is perceived that their positions are threatened.

In the case of Russia, Russians were concerned that Ukraine may join NATO. Abortionists are concerned that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v Wade and curtail the rational right to abortion.

Both groups reacted violently to decisions that had not yet been made.

Maybe it is time to get decisions before you react.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be f…

Letter: 15 week fetus

A pending Supreme Court ruling will likely allow Mississippi to ban abortions once the fetus is 15 weeks old. In all the media coverage of thi…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News