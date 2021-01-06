Letter: Jumping the line for a vaccination

I am seeing red as politicians and the wealthy finding ways to jump ahead of everyone else to get the Covid vaccine. I see politicians who disparaged wearing masks or socially distancing getting a shot and wealthy individuals buying their way to the front of the line before doctors and nurses have had the vaccination. These people are just like the elite society members on the Titanic where the men put on women's clothes and the women wrapped blankets up to appear they were carrying babies so they could get a place on the lifeboats ahead of the more vulnerable passengers.
These people's behavior today is the same as those selfish people's behavior was that fateful night on the Titanic.
Lee Aitken
Northwest side
