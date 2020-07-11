Letter: June 2nd Opinion Piece by Michael Gerson of The Washington Post

Re: the July 2 article "President's inaction on bounties signals a cracked moral compass."
This opinion piece is exactly why President Trump says that the media is fake and corrupt and I completely agree. The article goes through a lengthy commentary of how Mr. Gerson thinks or surmises how President Trump reacts to data presented to him, situations, etc.
Then his statements: “ If – as reported by multiple news sources . . .”; “ If the U.S. received intelligence . . .”; It is possible that Trump . . .”; “He is silent, it now seems, . . .”; “Trump’s apparent failure . . .”; “ If Trump can ignore or explain away . . .”; “ But if the worst proves true . . .”, etc.
These statements actually indicate that the entire premise of his article might not have even occurred, but this does not stop him from writing a “hit piece” to convey to the reader that President Trump is corrupt. However, I believe the word “corrupt” belongs to opinion writer.
Rosalie Wright
Oro Valley
