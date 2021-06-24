 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Juneteenth and Abe
View Comments

Letter: Juneteenth and Abe

  • Comments

America must be thoughtful managing the designation of federal holidays because every new addition diminishes those before and deletions erase our heritage.

Juneteenth is a new inclusion. Let’s be honest, how many Star readers knew this term ten years ago? I certainly didn’t. But we all knew Abraham Lincoln was steadfastly determined to end slavery and preserve the union making this new holiday possible.

I will support Juneteenth as a federal holiday only if we also allow President Lincoln his due, but whatever you decide, I will proudly fly the Stars and Stripes for Abe each February 12.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: "The Shot"

This is an open letter to all the anti-vac people out there. I am old enough to remember when we eliminated Polio because everyone got treated…

Letters to the Editor June 22
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 22

  • Updated

OPINION: Immigration reform, frustration with Gov. Doug Ducey and Bishops condemning President Biden are the topics of the day — join the discussion, submit a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News