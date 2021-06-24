Letter: Juneteenth and Abe

America must be thoughtful managing the designation of federal holidays because every new addition diminishes those before and deletions erase our heritage.
Juneteenth is a new inclusion. Let’s be honest, how many Star readers knew this term ten years ago? I certainly didn’t. But we all knew Abraham Lincoln was steadfastly determined to end slavery and preserve the union making this new holiday possible.
I will support Juneteenth as a federal holiday only if we also allow President Lincoln his due, but whatever you decide, I will proudly fly the Stars and Stripes for Abe each February 12.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.