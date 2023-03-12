There has been considerable talk of late about the proliferation of junk fees and some of them are more serious than others: eg, application fees, underwriting fees, loan-processing fees etc.

Recently I renewed my season tickets for the Lady Cats and was assessed a $5 fee per seat because I asked that the tickets be emailed rather than sent by text.

I can't imagine what the cost is to the U of A to email me those tickets.

A good number of the people who attend the Lady Cats games are seniors who, like myself, are not as comfortable using cell phones for tickets.

It's more than a junk fee, it's a rip-off, plain and simple.

Shame on the U of A.

JT Grossmith

East side