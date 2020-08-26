Letter: Junk Mail

An August 12 letter correctly noted that the USPS provides its own funding. Since 1970, USPS revenue has been derived from its operations, save for the approximately $100M in taxpayer dollars for special programs, including delivery of absentee ballots to US citizens residing overseas. The writer is also correct that the Postal Act of 2006 rendered impossible the agency's ability to meet its balanced-budget mandate. HR6407 (passed by a voice vote in both House and Senate) was an exercise in reciprocal back-scratching masquerading as bipartisanship. Democrats received guaranteed funding of the defined-benefit pension plan for postal employees and Republicans received limitations on the services the USPS offers, so as to reduce its ability to compete with private carriers. Raising expenses while simultaneously lowering revenue brings certain doom. Oh, yes, pension obligations have not been paid since 2012, so do not explain multi-billion-dollar annual losses since that time.
Sabotage long predates Trump and the list of saboteurs is legion.
Stanley Kissinger
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
