Letter: Jussie Smollett federal conviction on 5 of 6 felony charges
A federal jury in Chicago convicted Jussie Smollett, a gay black man, on five of six felony charges related to falsely claiming he had been attacked by two white guys wearing masks shouting racist and anti-gay slurs saying "this is MAGA country." The attackers turned out to be Nigerians, paid for by Smollett. Biden Tweeted, 'What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie.' Kamala Harris Tweeted, '@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.' They so wanted to believe that it was done by Trump supporters!

Terry Garland

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

