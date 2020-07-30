You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Just a Fool
In response to the letter that anyone supporting a Democrat is a fool I suggest we set some debate parameters as It is necessary to first establish a base of mutually agreed upon obvious facts. 1) Obama was born in Hawaii 2) Putin is not our friend 3) Drinking an 8 ounce glass of Lysol is bad for you ( even if the president recommends it) 4) Russia interfered in our 2016 election 5) Covid19 virus did not simply Disappear 6)On weekly calls between President Trump and president Putin the subject of placing a "bounty" on killing our solders ought to be discussed 7) tell Attorney Barr that Tear Gas is a Gas-it is actually in it's name! 8) Fox "News" won a court decision that it is not required to tell the truth. Now that we agree upon these obvious facts let us discuss the issues!

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

