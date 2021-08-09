 Skip to main content
Letter: just a hunch
Because of their strongly held beliefs, conservative Republican voters are refusing to get vaccinated. In response to this, Republican legislators are dialing back COVID behavior edicts so that their core members won't be inconvenienced. With the new variants of COVID now circulating, the latest scientific data reveals that there is already a surge in new COVID cases and there is also an increase in the percentage of unvaccinated people who are dying. I don't know of any study that supports my conjecture, but it seems to me that there aren't any proficient chess players in the legislative chairs occupied by members of the Republican party.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

