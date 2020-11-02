 Skip to main content
Letter: just around the corner
The "stable genius" wanted to inform us that the fight against the pandemic was about to "turn the corner." The only way that statement was accurate was if the corner it referred to was the corner in the graph line indicating the upsurge in infection numbers.

It is horribly ironic that the individual who decries "fake news" is the entity who spews the most of it. Instead of finally implementing a strategy, he is still sitting on his tiny hands and waiting to save us until we first assent to re-electing him because he apparently cannot do anything until his ego has been re-engorged. I DO think that THAT disease will soon be resolved, though, and then President Biden will implement his strategy to help us to defeat the COVID19 pandemic.

rick cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

