Letter: Just because king red hat says so, doesn't make it true.

Re: the July 10 letter "Biden had 8 years to address racism."

A letter writer claims Obama never addressed police corruption.

When king red hat was inaugurated as the 45th president of the US, private prison stock value increased 100%. His Attorney General publicly stated “There is no such thing as a bad cop.”

By Obama’s second term the justice department had issued 13 reports alleging severe civil rights violations by major police departments throughout the US. Sally Yates was on track to close all private prisons by 2025. The Trump administration nixed that plan.

I would be the first to admit that a “letter to the editor “ is just an opinion. However, when a letter writer makes a claim that what king red hat speaks is truth, it goes beyond opinion and crosses into alternative facts. Obviously the letter writer has a very narrow world view, and uses unreliable resources. What’s worse is that you(editorial staff) publish them!

Larry Robinson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

