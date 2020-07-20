Letter: Just Disappear
View Comments

Letter: Just Disappear

After multiple days of steadily increasing coronavirus cases, President Trump told Fox Business, " I think we were are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." Despite the advice of Dr. Fauci and other medical experts to increase efforts to prevent spread of the virus, Trump suggested the virus is merely a nuisance. Based on his inadequate, uninformed, and illogical actions during the pandemic, let's hope President Trump becomes a nuisance that will just disappear in November.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One of our letter writers has a bone to pick with LD11 state Rep. Mark Finchem, saying the local rep is out of touch and in the pocket of the Trump administration.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News