Letter: Just Disappear

After multiple days of steadily increasing coronavirus cases, President Trump told Fox Business, " I think we were are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." Despite the advice of Dr. Fauci and other medical experts to increase efforts to prevent spread of the virus, Trump suggested the virus is merely a nuisance. Based on his inadequate, uninformed, and illogical actions during the pandemic, let's hope President Trump becomes a nuisance that will just disappear in November.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
