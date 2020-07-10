Letter: Just Do Your Job

To the editor:
Remember Captain Holmes in From Here to Eternity? Charged with dereliction of duty for not protecting a harassed soldier under his command, he’s told by his commander the he must have forgotten the first rule for good officers—they take care of their men.
What about our current Commander-in-Chief? He took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, which includes managing the welfare of troops under his command and the welfare of US citizens.
That duty includes being aware of dangers to public health and safety, then taking appropriate action to prevent harm from coming to his troops and the general population. It means simply doing his job, reading briefs and gathering information provided by his own agencies opposed to that supplied by Fox Entertainment.
That seems to be the first thing he forgot, if he ever learned it in the first place.
Duke Southard
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
