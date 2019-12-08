We often hear about impeachment that it would be better to let the people decide in the coming election, which is less that a year away. But the President has abused his office to favor his own reelection, through foreign interference in a way similar to how he was helped in 2016. The only remedy is to impeach him if we are to have a free and fair election, which is essential to our self-government. Impeachment enlightens us about what corruption has occurred. Yet many people seem to be comfortable with our president freely cheating his way to reelection. Impeachment is vital to protection of the electoral process and thus our democracy.
Roger Barthelson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.