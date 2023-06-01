Ron DeSantis main platform is to make the US just “…just like Florida”. What does that entail? In no particular order:

1. Reduce free speech to those who agree with him.

2. Suppress voter rights for minorities and qualified citizens released from prison.

3. Suppress women’s access to medical treatment.

4. Take over the educational systems to only teach what he thinks is correct.

5. Make an unfriendly atmosphere for businesses to grow in the state.

6. Appoint unqualified people to major cabinet positions and the educational system.

7. Ban books that don’t fall into his philosophy.

8. Reduce or eliminate the safety net for the working poor.

Personally I don’t want to be “… just like Florida”. He wants to drag us back to the 19th century where our hard earned rights don’t exist.

Scary that he is a major Republican candidate for president.

James McLin

East side