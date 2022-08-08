Letter: Just one question

Re: the Aug. 1 letter "More than unkind words."

I was struck by the letter writer who felt she was being treated unfairly because she is a conservative republican.

She's right. Conservative Republicans are not the problem. Their values deserve respect.

But just one question must unfortunately be asked--do you believe that joe biden legitimately won the 2020 election?

If the answer is yes, I suspect this Democrat and a conservative republican can agree on a lot of things, including no more name-calling.

If the answer is no--now we have a problem.

You can't deprogram millions of people. Who or what will get us back to normal order?

Larry Fleischman

Northeast side