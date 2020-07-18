Letter: Just one thing.

Just one little thing. That’s all we needed him to do. Just wear a mask. Not always. Just on his way to the podium or walking from his helicopter. Just enough to let everyone know this was an important thing to do. But no, he wouldn’t do it. Instead he turned it into a culture war issue. One more thing he could use to divide us. And his followers got it. Mask bad. Masks are for libs and Democrats. And just to drive the point home he held a rally with a couple of thousand maskless teens jammed together. It’s as though he willfully released thousands of drunk drivers on our streets. We new the pandemic was too much for him. We saw Puerto Rico. But if he could have done just one little thing we would have had a fighting chance. Instead he helped COVID win.
Robert MacKay
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!