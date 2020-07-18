Letter: Just Put On Mask

For crying out loud, just put on a darned mask already. Throughout the ages, people have fought about, and argued over, and fretted endlessly concerning matters of great meaning and importance. Whether you should, or shouldn't, put on a 30 cent mask which, worst case scenario, might protect you from them and them from you, and which, worst case scenario, might at least slow down the spread of this creeping and creepy virus, just doesn't rise to that level. Just wear a mask, will you please?
Oh, and you politicians, right, left, middle, or whatever, who are spending your time, and our money, shuffling around government buildings trying to dream up the next dimwitted reason why we shouldn't wear a mask, shame on you. Just knock it off, will you?
Howard Roberts
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
