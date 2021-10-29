Letter: Just the same old game

Considering a long-standing belief that “lies” and “politics” too often go hand-in-hand; then if “lies” were a “growing cancer at the foundation of democracy,” we as a nation would’ve had our last rites read to us ages ago. Here’s a partial list of candidates who lost an election at various times years ago, and still claim today that the reasons for the loss were “stolen” or its equivalence ,“lies.” Gore, Clinton, McAuliffe, Abrams, and the biggest liar of them all, Trump. The “big lie” is little more than the customary political game hyped by the national media and accompanying politicians, and their loyalists. Recent polls indicate that millions of those loyalists and the public in general have become more mistrustful of matters related to politicians, our government, and the media. Of no surprise, that view varies from election to election. So will hyperbole, myths, and the customary fact checks. So what!
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.