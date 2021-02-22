 Skip to main content
Letter: Just Thinking...
Today's edition featured a front page hack piece on the life of Rush Limbaugh, with no attempt whatsoever to highlight the significant influence he has been in talk radio and conservative politics the last few decades. I couldn't help but think that if he had been a liberal talk show host, the Associated Press and the rest of the liberal biased media would have been declaring him Saint Rush. In the letters section, a writer praised Sen. Sinema for her ethics, professionalism, dignity, and seriousness, apparently for voting in lock step like every other Democrat to convict Trump. If Sinema had concluded, like most Republicans, that the Senate didn't have the constitutional authority to convict Trump since he was no longer holding office, that same writer would have spewed the venom of Trump hatred like most of the letters you publish and called for Sinema to be voted out of office.

Kevin Kaatz

Oro Valley

