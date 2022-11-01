Letter: Just wanting some answers on immigration

I would like to have a response from the conservative, MAGA, Trump-supporter side to questions of which I can never seem to receive any answers.

1. If the United States is not a great country as implied by the statement Make America Great Again, please explain why millions of non-citizens every year try to cross the United States' borders and join the United States?

2. If the United States is not a great country as implied by the statement Make America Great Again, why is there no data showing millions of citizens of the United States quitting their United States citizenship and leaving for other countries?

I hope these questions will stimulate a logical response to these simple questions.

Matt Somers

Midtown