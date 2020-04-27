Letter: Just what qualifies Mark Kelly to be a U.S. Senator?

What are Mark Kelly's qualifications to be a U.S. Senator, 1 of only 100? Is it having been an astronaut in outer space, being a devoted husband, or his "Giffords" gun control corporate PAC? At least former military pilot Martha McSally served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, 1 out of 435, representing a district not an entire state, before being appointed as a Senator. Even Democrat U.S. Representatives Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, and O'Halleran have not run for the Senate, and they have national legislative experience! How much of Kelly's millions in campaign donations have come from his PAC donor list? Any conflict of interest there? Does Kelly support AZ state Democrat Senators' legislation criminalizing non-compliance if not registering an AR15, as he supports banning those? The AZ Star in 2018 endorsed, aka provided a free campaign ad, the aforementioned Democrats for Congress. They have endorsed Biden for President and will likely endorse Kelly for the Senate. Of course no Democrat bias at the Star!
Aida Reed
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
