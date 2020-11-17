Letter: Just when you thought it was done...

It’s not over. Trump and his revolutionaries are planning something some people thought might be impossible.
Working with virtually every far-right-wing armed militia and white-supremacist terrorists, this lame-duck administration is encouraging an insurrection. In the event of an insurrection, Martial Law may be declared by the president, under whom “certain civil liberties may be suspended, such as the right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, freedom of association, and freedom of movement. And the writ of habeas corpus may be suspended.” Trump would essentially be saying, ‘he is the law.’
“He can’t do that,” many stated. “Our military will protect us. They swore an oath.” Well, yes, he can.
Trump is still president until 12:01 p.m., January 20, 2021. Recently, Trump has replaced the Pentagon leadership with cronies and servants. If the Generals, who have indicated they will not go along with an illegal order step in, he plans to fire them and replace them with more allies.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
