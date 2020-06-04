Letter: just when you thought things couldn't get worse

Just when you thought things couldn't possibly get worse this guy outdoes himself. Public protest is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Looting and burning is not. I don't have a problem with tear gas and rubber bullets being used on those perpetrators. But this guy -to get his ridiculous photo op-chose to attack US citizens peacefully protesting-so he could hold up a bible in front of a church. As if he has any clue or actually cares about its lessons. For those of you that were still on the fence about this guy this has got to be the last straw. Hopefully this dangerous act by a truly dangerous man will settle the issue for you .
steve Gorenstein
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
