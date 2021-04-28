Letter: Just who is ignorant?

A recent letter writer attacked President Biden concerning his honesty. He cites the Washington Post concerning migrants, yet the Post ran an article under the headline "The Migrant Surge at the U.S. Border is Actually A Predictable Pattern" supporting the administration (3/25/21). He also brings up Biden's statements concerning Georgia's new voting laws but according to factcheck.org (4/6/21) the law does codify polling times to 7:00-5:00, a reduction from the last election, but allows counties to extend those times to 7:00 P:M. So it now depends on who runs the elections at the county level. The writer is right in saying that guns used in the recent mass shootings were legally purchased at stores an argument for stronger gun laws but Biden is not wrong in what he says. You can buy almost any firearm from a "hobbyist" without a background check at a gun show. politifact (4/8/21)
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.