It is ironic that Jim Jordan, the high profile legislator, who has recently been chosen to lead the anti impeachment process of Trump, is being implicated as allegedly "turning a blind eye" to the sex abuse cases at Ohio State while he was a wrestling coach there.
You might remember in 2011 when Joe Paterno, football coach at Penn State was also accused of allegedly not properly reporting sex abuse cases to authorities.
Joe Paterno was fired from his job, the school was fined $60,000,000, the team was banned from post season play for 4 years and all victories from 1996 to 2011 were vacated along with several high Penn State officials being fired.
Meanwhile, Jim Jordan is enjoying life as a congressman and I wonder if he would "show up " to any subpoena offered him in the present litigation of that case?" Would justice prevail?
Anthony Stellato
Northwest side
