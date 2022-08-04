 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Justice Alito

Supreme Court Justice Alito, gave a speech yesterday about religious liberty, after voting to reverse Roe vs Wade. He said: "Religious liberty is under attack in many places because it is dangerous to those who want to hold complete power," ... "It probably grows out of something dark and deep in the human DNA -- a tendency to distrust and dislike people who are not like ourselves."

Here is my reaction: Religious liberty is under attack by Justice Alito because he wants to hold complete power. It probably grows out of something dark and deep in the human DNA -- for people like Justice Alito to distrust and dislike people who are not like him.

  Freedom of Religion gives Americans freedom to choose any religion, including freedom to choose "no religion." So while "Christians might believe life begins at conception" other people may believe life begins at birth.  So it is actually religious people who are doing the attacking -- attacking the freedom of people who aren't religious like them.

Dennis Widman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

