Letter: Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Letter: Justice Amy Coney Barrett

I had doubts about the judicial qualifications of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, but that changed during the Supreme Court's oral arguments on Mississippi's abortion law. Her solution to the decades long debate on abortion, best characterized as " the baby drop off" gave me new incite into her legal acumen. She reasoned that the inability to parent a child was not legal justification for an abortion, as new mother's could utilize a system of anonymous safe harbor baby drops. Yes, I say! The idea is brilliant! But, why stop with the "baby drop off"? Just think how this judicial logic could be applied to other issues. Say, voting! Why couldn't the United States adopt a national system of "ballot drop off boxes"? Where there would be no need for voter ID, your ballot would anonymously be dropped off into boxes, which would be available 24/7 during elections. I'm with you Justice "Amy", who could argue against this enlightened approach?

It's too late Mitch, you put her on the bench!

Edward Heller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

